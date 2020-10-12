Listen: Senior DUP MP Quetions The Need For Region-Wide N.I. Lockdown.

A senior DUP MP has questioned the need for a region-wide lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey Donaldson's comments come amid reports that Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride, is advocating a six-week lockdown to halt spiralling infection rates.

Mr Donaldson says such a proposal was far more extensive than what was in place - or being considered elsewhere in the UK or in Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the DUP leader is currently in a COBRA meeting with the Prime Minister, Health Minister and Deputy First Minister - to discuss the best way forward.

Speaking earlier, Arlene Foster said a lockdown in the North isn't inevitable: