Listen: Senior DUP MP Quetions The Need For Region-Wide N.I. Lockdown.

: 12/10/2020 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A senior DUP MP has questioned the need for a region-wide lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Jeffrey Donaldson's comments come amid reports that Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride, is advocating a six-week lockdown to halt spiralling infection rates.

Mr Donaldson says such a proposal was far more extensive than what was in place - or being considered elsewhere in the UK or in Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, the DUP leader is currently in a COBRA meeting with the Prime Minister, Health Minister and Deputy First Minister - to discuss the best way forward.

Speaking earlier, Arlene Foster said a lockdown in the North isn't inevitable:

newstalk1144959.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

