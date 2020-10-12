Listen: 33% Of People With Arthritis Faced Scan & Blood Test Cancellation During Lockdown.

One in three people with arthritis had scans and blood tests cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

44 per cent of people surveyed with inflammatory arthritis also had hospital consultant appointments postponed during lockdown.

Around 1 million people in Ireland live with Arthritis.

The findings are contained in a new report to mark World Arthritis Day today.

Chief executive of Arthritis Ireland, Gráinne O’Leary says many people with the conditition did less exercise once the pandemic reached Irish shores: