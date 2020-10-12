Kildare Focus

Govt. Recorded €1.9Bn Surplus At The Of Of 2019.

: 12/10/2020 - 12:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government had a surplus of just under 1.9 billion euro in 2019 according to CSO figures.

That's up from 1.5 billion on the previous year.

Government debt stood at 204.2 billion euro at the end of last year, down slightly on 2018.

 

 

