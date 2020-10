Steps are being taken to end the prioritisation of Catholicism in around multi-denominational schools, of which 12 are in Kildare

The schools are supposed to cater for children of all religious and non-religious views equally.

However Education and Training Boards Ireland, headquartered at Piper's Hill in Naas, says in some schools catholic symbols and traditions were prioritized over other faiths.

ETBI Director of Schools Seamus Conboy says the schools have to be all-inclusive.