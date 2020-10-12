Listen: IBAL Says Kildare Has "Always Excelled" In Its League.

IBAl says Kildare has "always excelled" in its league.

The Irish Business Against Litter survey ranks Maynooth and Newbridge as 5th and 10th, respectively.

Both are deemed "cleaner than European norms."

Nationally, IBAL says there was a dramatic fall in the number of towns and cities deemed to be ‘clean’, to its lowest level since 2007.

The survey showed PPE litter to be widespread and a rise in the prevalence of cans and glass bottles.

IBAL's Conor Horgan has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.