Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Almost 22,000 Cigarettes Seized At Cork Airport.

: 12/10/2020 - 13:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
revenue_customs_1.gif

Almost 22,000 cigarettes were seized in Cork Airport.

The discovery was made in the baggage of two Polish nationals who had got off a flight from Gdansk.

They cigarettes were worth around 15,000 euro, and had a potential loss to the exchequer of over 11,000 euro.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!