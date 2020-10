The number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment has increased by over 23,000 in the past week.

Just under 229,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, with the rise coming after the entire country was placed on level 3 restrictions.

Over 69 thousand of those claiming the payment this week are employed in the likes of hotels, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

More than 18,000 of these people applied for a claim in the past week.