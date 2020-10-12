Border Counties Could Be Moved To Level 4 Restrictions

Border counties may be moved to level 4 restrictions this week if Northern Ireland opts for a circuit break lockdown.

The Chief Medical Officer in the North has recommended a six week lockdown to limit the increasing spread of COVID after almost 4,000 cases were confirmed across the island over the weekend.

Government sources here say that could mean a level 4 recommendation for counties like Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan which have some of the highest rates of infection in the country.

Stock image: Pixabay