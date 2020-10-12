Listen Live Logo

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Confirms 3 Residents Have Died With Covid 19.

: 12/10/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The owners of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, in Portlaoise in County. Laois have confirmed three residents who tested positive for Covid 19 have died.

Two of the deaths were within the nursing home itself, and one person passed away in Portlaoise General Hospital.

In a statement the company says there has been no change in the number of residents who have tested positive at the home following a second round of testing.

One resident is currently under the care of Portlaoise General Hospital.

The nursing home continues to work closely with Public Health, The HSE and HIQA.

 

Image: RollingNews

