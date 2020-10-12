Listen Live Logo

877 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified In Northern Ireland Tonight.

: 12/10/2020 - 15:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
877 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the North in the past 24 hours with 3 additional deaths.

It comes as level 4 restrictions for border counties may be considered by the government if the North goes into lockdown due to the high number of cases.

Stormont's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says she flagged the need for extra financial support during a COBRA meeting chaired by the British Prime Minister.

The North's Minister for Health Robin Swann says speculation about tougher restrictions there is unhelpful.

 

