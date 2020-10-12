Listen: ETBI Schools To Phase Out Prioritisation Of Catholicism.

Multi-denominational schools are to phase out the prioritisation of Catholicism.

Education and Training Boards Ireland, headquartered in Piper's Hill, Naas, says some schools were putting more of an emphasis on catholic symbols and practices.

It's designed a framework to realign multi-denominational schools with its ethos, which will be piloted next year.

Around 200 schools are affected, of which 12 are in Kildare.

ETBI Director of Schools Seamus Conboy says they've informed schools what is expected of them.