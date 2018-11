Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested nine people on suspicion of drink or drug driving over the weekend.

Gardai say one of the motorists was on a learner permit, and was found to be five times over the relevant drink-drive limit.

The driver was "coming from a late night party".

The driver has been charged is to appear in court where they face a fine of up to €5,000 and up to 2 years off the roads.

Image courtesy The Kildare Garda Division.