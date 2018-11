A suspect devise was made safe by the army bomb disposal team in Louth yesterday evening.

Gardai were alerted after it was discovered near a parked car at around 3 in the afternoon on the Dublin Road in Drogheda.

An evacuation of the area was ordered as a precaution before it was made safe.

A Garda investigation is underway, local Councillor Richie Culhane says it's not somewhere you would expect something like this to happen:

File image/Irish Defence Forces.