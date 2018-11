Over a third of SMEs have been targeted by financial fraud in the last 12 months.

The figure is part of new research carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes to mark National Fraud Awareness Week.

Phishing emails, vishing - a phone-based phishing scam - and invoice redirection were some of the most common.

Niamh Davenport from FraudSMART says it's a huge problem:

Stock image: Pixabay.