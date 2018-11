The European Parliament will vote this week on a new law to cap phone calls at 19 cents a minute within the E.U.

Text messages will also be fixed at 6 cents from 15 May next year while a 112 alert system will be introduced in the event of major emergencies and disasters.

M.E.P. for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, says this new law will add to the benefits of last year's roaming package agreement:



File image: Pixabay