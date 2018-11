A referee who was assaulted during a football match in Offaly is being transferred to a Dublin hospital today for treatment.

Daniel Sweeney was taken to hospital in Tullamore after a row broke out during a game in the village of Horseleap yesterday.

He's being treated for a suspected broken jaw and other facial injuries.

No arrests have been made and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Paul Malone, secretary of the referees' Midlands Branch, says people no longer have respect for referees: