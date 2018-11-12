Listen: 1,721 Kildare People May Be In-Line For Pension Increases.

1,721 people in Kildare in receipt of the state pension may be in line for increases to their payments.

These, 1,166 women and 555 men, are among 70,000, nationwide, whose pension was reduced..

That followed a re-categorisation of PRSI payments in 2012, and a cut in payments because these people took time out from working to take on caring roles.

Now, letters are being dispatched informing people of a review, which could leave to an increase in payment s of €30 a week.

Joan McLoughlin is from Caragh, and is spokesperson for Pensioners for Equality.

