K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 1,721 Kildare People May Be In-Line For Pension Increases.

: 11/12/2018 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

1,721 people in Kildare in receipt of the state pension may be in line for increases to their payments.

These, 1,166 women and 555 men, are among 70,000, nationwide, whose pension was reduced..

That followed a re-categorisation of PRSI payments in 2012, and a cut in payments because these people took time out from working to take on caring roles.

Now, letters are being dispatched informing people of a review, which could leave to an increase in payment s of €30 a week.

Joan McLoughlin is from Caragh, and is spokesperson for Pensioners for Equality.

monjoan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!