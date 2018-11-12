Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Laura Erskine of Mummypages.ie on pushy parents, Johnny O'Callaghan on "Good Morning Kildare", a social inclusion service making 300 phone calls a week, Margie McCarthy on Science Week, which begins today, Cllr. Deirdre Kingston on a pilot sanitary products scheme operating in Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council, and Executive Director of BeLongTo, Moninne Griffth, on research released to mark the beginning of the #StandUp2018 campaign.
File image: Pixabay.