Listen: From Tomorrow, Women Are Effectively Working For Free Until December 31st.

: 11/12/2018 - 17:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Women are effectively working for free from tomorrow until the end of the year.

Men are on average paid 14 per cent more than women.

Dress for Success Dublin has launched a new 'Work Equal' campaign to draw attention to the gender pay gap.

Founder Sonya Lennon says we need to close the gap sooner.

