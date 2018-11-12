K Country

Motorists Face Long Delays Through The M7 Work-Zone & On Feeder Routes.

: 11/12/2018 - 17:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Long delays persist on the M7, north and southbound, through the works zone between Johnstown and the M9 merge.

There are no collisions to report.

This is having a knock-on effect in Naas, Sallins Kilcullen and Athgarvan.

 

