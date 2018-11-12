Maynooth Line Rail Commuters Asked For Their Views On Increased Services.

Rail commuters on the Maynooth line are being asked for their views on an expansion of off-peak and weekend rail services and off-peak weekday services on Phoenix Park Tunnel

Iarnród Éireann wants to introduce the changes from December 9th; they are subject to the National Transport Authority's approval.

Commuters can share their views, until November 15th, here

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are:

A significant increase in the number of weekday off-peak and weekend services between Maynooth and Connolly, including extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays

Introduction of Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel

An additional Monday to Friday service each way between Sligo and Dublin Connolly

Customers are invited to submit feedback on the proposed revisions through this form, by 17.00hrs on Thursday 15th November.

Full draft timetables are available here. A summary of proposed changes is below.



Summary of proposed changes from 9th December 2018

Dublin/Maynooth/M3 Parkway/Longford

Earlier first weekday service 05.58hrs Maynooth to Connolly

Six additional off-peak services each way daily Dublin Connolly to Maynooth (Mon to Fri) delivering half-hourly off-peak service during the day and up to 21.00hrs

13 additional off-peak services each way on Saturday Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering half-hourly service from 08.00hrs to 19.00hrs approx.

11 additional off-peak services each way on Sunday Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering:

Earlier first service from Maynooth at 08.00hrs

Half-hourly service on Sundays from 11.00hrs to 19.00hrs approx

Services extended to 23.00hrs approx. on Sunday evenings

M3 Parkway hourly service extended on Sunday evenings to provide connections at Clonsilla to and from later Maynooth services.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch)

Hourly off-peak service on Mondays to Fridays to be introduced between Grand Canal Dock and Hazelhatch during the day and up to 23.20 at night.