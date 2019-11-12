Listen: Fianna Fáil Joins Sinn Féin In Calling For National Rent Freeze.

The leader of the opposition has joined calls for a rent freeze.

Fianna Fáil has joined Sinn Féin and Labour in calling for a nationwide freeze on rents to address the housing crisis.

Rents in Kildare are up 3%, and now average at €1,350 a month.

Nationally, rents are €373 per month higher than at the peak of the boom in 2008.

The Taoiseach has said it would be counter productive and lead to fewer houses being built.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says it's time for more action:

