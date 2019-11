A man in his 20s is due in court this afternoon after a woman and a 6 week old baby were injured in an assault in Co. Meath.

It happened at around 7AM yesterday morning at a house in Ashbourne and a woman in her 20s received minor injuries.

During the course of the assault the baby girl received serious but non life threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

A man is due to appear before Trim District Court this afternoon.



File image: RollingNews