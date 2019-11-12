K Drive

Listen: Ed. Minister Insists €40M Bill For Remediating Some WBS Schools Won't Affect Other Projects.

11/12/2019
Ciara Plunkett
The Education Minister insists a €40 million bill to fix building defects at some schools, including 4 in Kildare, won't affect other planned projects.

The money's been spent on measures such as scaffolding, fire safety works and structural repairs at the dozens of sites affected.

Work has been completed on 14 schools so far - and will start on the rest next year.

The Kildare schools are: Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Athy Model School, Gaelscoil Atha Í and Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha

Education Minister Joe McHugh insists no projects have had to be put on hold because of the spend:

