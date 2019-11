The Taoiseach has warned the state pension may not exist for some people if action is not taken now to raise the retirement age.

The Labour Party has called for the planned rise of the pension age to 67 to be delayed.

The change, which was planned by Labour in government, is in part to address the rising numbers of pensioners.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said changes need to be made to ensure the viability of the state pension into the future:

File image: RollingNews