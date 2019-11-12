The Night Shift

Listen: TD, Noel Grealish, Labelled Racist In The Dáil.

A TD has been called a racist in the Dail, after questioning the amount of money being sent from Ireland to Nigeria.

Noel Grealish asked the Taoiseach whether money being sent out of the state to foreign countries is being monitored.

He cited figures from the World Bank which show hundreds of millions of euro being sent from Ireland to Nigeria every year.

Speaking under Dail Privilege, Independent TD Noel Grealish was criticised by Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger and the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan for suggesting some of that money was the proceeds of crime:

