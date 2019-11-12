The Night Shift

Kildare Golf Club To Close, With Immediate Effect.

: 11/12/2019 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dunmurry Springs Golf Club is to close, with immediate effect.

In a statement sent to members, management say despite their best efforts, the last "12-24 months have been particularly difficult"

The golf club's loan and credit facilities have, according to management, been sold in the last week by "AIB to one of the vulture funds. Without a banking facility we are unable to continue to employ staff and maintain the course."

The statement continues that the firm intends to "meet all our commitments to our staff and we will ensure they are given their full entitlement at what is a very difficult time for them. "

The "future of the course is unknown however it is likely to be sold in 2020 and may re-open under new management, for the moment it will remain playable for a few days but not maintained."

 

Stock image: Pixabay

