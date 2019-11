Up to fifty people have gathered at a property in Strokestown, Roscommon to oppose any attempt by a bank to re-possess a farmhouse.

Last month KBC Bank secured an injunction compelling members of the McGann family to leave the property at midday today, following a long running legal row.

The farmhouse was the scene of a violent attack last December.

A number of people from across the country arrived at the property this morning and are maintaining a peaceful presence at the house.