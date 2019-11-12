The Night Shift

Review Of Politicians' Attendance At Leinster House To Take Place.

: 11/12/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leinster_house_rollingnews.jpg

A review of politicians' attendance in Leinster House is to take place.

It follows the Fobgate controversy where some politicians were marked as present, but didn't take part in votes.

The review by the Oireachtas Commission will include input from each party or group, a presentation from the Audit committee and an examination of best international practice.

Three Kildare TDs are members of the Commission: Kildare South TD and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, is its Chair.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, is Minister's Representative, while Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, is also a member

The review is expected to be completed in January.

 

Image: RollingNews

