Boil Water Notice Arising From Issues At Leixlip Treatment Plant Lifted.

: 11/12/2019 - 17:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

The boil water notice arising from issues at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has been lifted.

The notice was put in place on November 4th, because of excess cloudiness in water processed at the elder of two facilities on the north Kildare site.

This followed a weekend of heavy rain.

The notice impacted 615,000 people in parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath.

It was the second boil water advisory issued within the span of two weeks; the first arose because of a separate problem at the older plant.

Minister, Eoghan Murphy, says "However, the treatment plant at Leixlip will continue to be vulnerable to fluctuations in the raw water quality until a full upgrade of the filters is complete in mid-2020. Irish Water, and the EPA, are examining the details of what further treatment is necessary beyond the current developments (such as ultra-violet treatment). Irish Water and Fingal County Council have taken immediate steps to reduce the risk of further water restrictions, however further problems cannot be ruled out.  More personnel have been deployed to the site; automated shutdowns are now in place; other treatment plants have been ramped up to take some pressure off Leixlip; and monitoring at the site has increased."

 

Stock image: Pixabay

