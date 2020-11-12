Kildare Today

Thursday Morning Sport: Postponed Masters Tournament Begins This Afternoon; Rep. of Ireland Face England In Wembley Friendly.

12/11/2020 - 08:55
Author: Ciara Noble
GOLF

The rescheduled Masters tournament, at Augusta, begins at 12pm.

There are 4 Irish players in the field; Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Cork amateur James Sugrue.

Lowry tees off in a group alongside Tiger Woods at 12.55pm, Irish time.

McIlroy is out alongside the world number one Dustin Johnson at 5pm.

Open champion Lowry knows a victory this week may be the only thing to surpass his win at Royal Portrush:

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland take on England in a friendly international at Wembley tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Callum Robinson will miss the match after testing positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez will also be sidelined after suffering a knee injury in training.

The injury could be serious, and is a headache for Jurgen Klopp as Virgil van Dijk is also out for the forseeable future.

 

Northern Ireland are 90 minutes away from a place at the European Championship Finals.

They play Slovakia in Belfast.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

 

Scotland are also bidding to qualify.

They are away to Serbia.

HORSE RACING

Today's race meeting at Clonmel goes ahead following a course inspection.

The going is heavy and the first race is off at 12.15pm.

