Listen: ICHR Says Children's Rights Are Being Violated By The Direct Provision System.

: 12/11/2020 - 09:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Children's rights are being violated by the Direct Provision system, according to a new report from the Irish Centre for Human Rights in NUI Galway.

The findings show that centres in rural areas have reduced access to specialist services, including mental health and social care.

The report also says the lack of involvement of Tusla could fail to properly address potential risks to children.

Róisín Dunbar, co-author of the report, says the rural location of some Direct Provision centres is the biggest problem for many children.

