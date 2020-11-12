Listen: Raw Sewage Is Discharged From 35 Towns & Villages, Daily.

Raw sewage is flowing into the environment from 35 towns and villages every day, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

It has highlighted 113 locations where Irish Water needs to prioritise wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment.

It also found that 19 large towns and cities, including Dublin and Cork, have failed to meet EU standards to prevent pollution.

Senior Inspector with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says despite some improvements, Irish Water has repeatedly revised its plans to fix infrastructure issues: