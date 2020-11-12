Kildare Today

Listen: Dru-Thru Covid Testing Begins At Cork & Shannon Airports Today.

12/11/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A drive-thru Covid-19 testing facility will open at Cork and Shannon airports today.

The facilites are being rolled out to support the new EU traffic light system for international travel which came into effect on Sunday.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

Stock image: Pixabay

