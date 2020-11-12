Kildare Today

Listen: Restrictions On The Way Alcohol Is Presented In Shops Come In To Being Today.

: 12/11/2020 - 09:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
New restrictions on the way alcohol is presented and advertised in shops come into effect today.

It'll see the likes of supermarkets having to seperate areas where alcohol is displayed using a physical barrier.

Smaller convenience stores will also have to store alcohol in units to limit visibility.

The measures form part of the Public Health Alcohol Act and follow a two year transition period aimed at giving retailers time to comply.

Eunan McKinney from Alcohol Action Ireland says new restrictions are welcome:

Stock image: Shutterstock

