Amnesty International wants Gardaí to stop using spit hoods after policing authorities in Northern Ireland said the PSNI should withdraw them.

A new report by the Northern Ireland Policing Board endorses a review by the PSNI which says spit hoods do not prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Yesterday, Gardaí said the devices have been used 6 times here in the last month.

Colm O'Gorman, from Amnesty International, says their use was only meant as emergency measure at the start of the pandemic.