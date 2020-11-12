Kildare Today

Listen: Taoiseach Under Mounting Pressure To Move To Level 2 Restrictions In December.

12/11/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach has come under pressure from members of his own party to move to Level 2 restrictions for Christmas.

Yesterday Micheal Martin said the target is Level 3 once out of lockdown in December, so businesses can re-open.

But at a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party last night, there was a 'general consensus' to go further - allowing travel between counties and more visitors to a home.

It comes as NPHET meets later to review the current progress under Level 5.

Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol, Gabriel Scally, says it's important not to get ahead of ourselves when reopening next month:

File image; Micheál Martin/RollingNews
 

