Over 2 million parcels a week have been delivered by An Post recently - more than double what it normally processes.

Usually, it would deliver 900 thousand parcels weekly, but has seen an increase in demand due to a surge in online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has led to some complaints online about packages being late.

An Post's managing director of mail and parcel services, Garrett Bridgeman, says customers will get their online orders delivered to them:

Stock image: Shutterstock