KCC Considering Proposal For New Homes In Castledermot.

: 12/11/2020 - 15:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_1_pixabay.jpg

Kildare County Council is considering a proposal for new homes in Castledermot.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited is seeking planning permission for 48 homes on a 1.5 hectare site  on Barrack Road in the town.

KCC is scheduled to issue a decision on January 13th.

The development description is as follows:
"for a residential development on a site area of 1.53ha, consisting of 48 No. dwellings. The proposed development is comprised of: 9 No. 2 and 3 bed, 2 storey terraced houses; 7 No. 3 bed, 2 storey detached and semi-detached houses; 8 No. 1 and 2 bed apartments accommodated in 2 No. 2 storey buildings; 2 No. 3 storey blocks accommodating 12 No. 2 bed ground floor apartments, with 12 No. 3 bed duplex units at 1st and 2nd floors, with associated 2 No. bin and bicycle stores. The proposed development also provides for 1 No. visitor bicycle store, 2 No. vehicular access points off Barrack Road, outfall drains, landscaping and open spaces, car parking, public lighting and all associated site development works. A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared in respect of the proposed development and is submitted as part of the planning application. All
Development Address:

Barrack Road,Castledermot,Co. Kildare."

 

Stock image: Pixabay

