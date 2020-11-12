Across The Years

225 People In Kildare Diagnosed With Covid 19 In Two Weeks To Tuesday.

: 12/11/2020 - 15:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
225 people in Kildare were diagnosed with the virus in the two weeks to Tuesday

The county's incidence rate is now 44.5 points below the national average, at 101.1 cases per 100,000 people

The national rate for that period is 145.5 and 6,904

 

