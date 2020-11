Kildare County Council is being asked to issue an up-date on the provision of a water sports hub in Athy.

Public meetings on the establishment of the facility took place almost 2 years ago.

The town is shortly to become home to the Barrow Blueway, following a €5 million investment in creation of the route from Lowtown.

Labour Cllr. Aoife Breslin, in a motion being debated at the Athy MD on Monday, wants KCC to state the status of the project.

