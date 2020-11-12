CAB Seize Cash & Drugs In Raids Linked To Sale Of Drugs In North Kildare.

Thousands of euro in cash, mobile phones and designer clothes have been seized in CAB raids today, connected with the sale of drugs in Kildare.

Four premises in Carlow and Dublin were searched as part of the Criminal Assets Bureau operation.

CAB officers seized 5,800 euro in cash, and a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis in this morning's searches.

They were recovered as part of an investigation targeting someone selling drugs in North Kildare, Wicklow and Carlow



File image: An Garda Siochana