Listen: 77 Staff At Naas General Are Off Work Because Of Several Covid 19 Outbreaks.

: 12/11/2020 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The head of the HSE says Naas General Hospital is "back to where it was in April" as it tackles a large outbreak of Covid-19.

All elective surgeries and outpatient appointments are suspended for two weeks - and 77 staff are off work as they're either a confirmed case or a close contact.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 55 staff unavailable - and there are 161 off between University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the outbreaks are putting pressure on the hospitals:

