Listen: 77 Staff At Naas General Are Off Work Because Of Several Covid 19 Outbreaks.

The head of the HSE says Naas General Hospital is "back to where it was in April" as it tackles a large outbreak of Covid-19.

All elective surgeries and outpatient appointments are suspended for two weeks - and 77 staff are off work as they're either a confirmed case or a close contact.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 55 staff unavailable - and there are 161 off between University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the outbreaks are putting pressure on the hospitals:

File image: Naas General/RollingNews