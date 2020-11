The government has been asked to withdraw its nomination to the board of the political standards watchdog.

Former Fianna Fáil Senator Geraldine Feeney has been nominated to fill the Oireachtas vacancy on the board of SIPO.

However, it's emerged Ms Feeney lobbied on behalf of the now-defunct NAGP in 2017 and 2018.

Given SIPO has been asked to investigate the leaking of a GP contract to the NAGP, Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell thinks the appointment would be inappropriate: