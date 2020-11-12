K Drive

Another 15 People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Northern Ireland.

: 12/11/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
northern_ireland.jpg

Another 15 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 548 new cases.

11 of the deaths took place in the past 24 hours.

435 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, with 46 in intensive care.

The number of hospital beds occupied in the North has reached its capacity.

