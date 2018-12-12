Late Night Bus Service From Dublin To Kildare Expected To Continue

It's understood that the NTA is to continue to provide a late-night bus service from Dublin City Centre to Kildare.

Bus Eireann's Nightrider service, which called at Rathcoole, Kill, Johnstown, Naas and Newbridge, ended on November 24th.

On November 30th, the National Transport Authority introduced a temporary service to Kill, Naas, Newbridge, Sallins and Clane.

It was to continue until the end of the festive season.

It expected to determine, in the New Year, whether there is a public service obligation to provide the night services on a socially necessary basis

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate, Emmet Stagg, says the NTA has told him that the ate services on Friday and Saturday nights should be incorporated as a permanent feature



Welcoming the NTA's decision Mr. Stagg stated that the buses leave Dublin for Kill and Naas at 0.30 hours and 3-30 hours on Saturday and Sunday mornings, facilitating nights out in Dublin on Friday and Saturdays for Kildare Residents, and the decision means they can enjoy a night out in the Capital and have a safe way home through Public Transport.