The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Late Night Bus Service From Dublin To Kildare Expected To Continue

: 12/12/2018 - 07:41
Author: Laura Donnelly
bus_eireann_alt.jpg

It's understood that the NTA is to continue to provide a late-night bus service from Dublin City Centre to Kildare.

Bus Eireann's Nightrider service, which called at Rathcoole, Kill, Johnstown, Naas and Newbridge, ended on November 24th.

On November 30th, the National Transport Authority introduced a temporary service to Kill, Naas, Newbridge, Sallins and Clane.

It was to continue until the end of the festive season.

It expected to determine, in the New Year, whether there is a public service obligation to provide the night services on a socially necessary basis

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate, Emmet Stagg, says the NTA has told him that the ate services on Friday and Saturday nights should be incorporated as a permanent feature
 
Welcoming the NTA's decision Mr. Stagg stated that the buses leave Dublin for Kill and Naas at 0.30 hours and 3-30 hours on Saturday and Sunday mornings, facilitating nights out in Dublin on Friday and Saturdays for Kildare Residents, and the decision means they can enjoy a night out in the Capital and have a safe way home through Public Transport.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!