Proposal To Build 58 New Homes In Celbridge Published

A proposal to build 58 new homes in Celbridge has been published.

Lagan Homes Ireland Limited is seeking planning permission for the homes on a site off the Newtown/Ardclough Road.

Kildare County Council's planners are scheduled to issue their decision on February 12th.

******************

Development Description:

"the construction of 58 No. residential dwellings comprised of 4 No. 4 bed detached houses (Type A and A1); 14 No. 3 bed semi-detached houses (Type B); 10 No. 3 bed terraced houses (Type C and C1); 4 No. 2 bed terraced houses (Type D); 2 No. 1 bed bungalow type houses (Type E); along with 12 No. 3 bed duplex townhouses with 12 No. 2 bed apartments contained in 2 No. duplex/apartment blocks (Type F and F1); together with the creation of a vehicular access and pedestrian entrance off the L1016 (Newtown/Ardclough Road); all ancillary internal access roads, public open space, parking, infrastructure, landscaping, boundary treatments and all associated site and development works. The proposed development also includes the provision of a pedestrian footpath along the L1016 (Newtown/Ardclough Road) for the full frontage of the proposed development, at a site of approximately 1.7ha

Development Address:

Newtown Townland,,Celbridge,,Co. Kildare."