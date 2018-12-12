HPRA Issues Warning On Counterfeit Make-Up Products.

Shoppers are being warned to be cautious of buying counterfeit cosmetic products in markets and on the Internet this Christmas.

728 counterfeit or imitation cosmetics were seized by The Health Products Regulatory Authority last year.

Most of the seized items were eye shadows and lip products, which were later found to have contained harmful substances such as arsenic and lead.

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and Urban Decay were among the counterfeit brands which were found to contain these illegal substances.

The HPRA says people are buying the products online through websites based outside of the EU and on social media.

Stock image: Pexels.