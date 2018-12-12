K Drive

Estonian Hitman Hired By The Kinahan Cartel Jailed For 6 Years.

: 12/12/2018 - 12:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_1.jpg

An Estonian hitman hired by the Kinahan cartel to murder a Hutch associate as part of their gangland feud has been jailed for six years.

Imre Arakas from Tallinn in Estonia admitted being part of a conspiracy to kill James Gately in Northern Ireland.

He was arrested at a safe house in Dublin in April last year after Gardaí investigating the feud became aware of his arrival.

The three judges of the Special Criminal Court said his proposed contribution was “essential, high-level, intentional and determined”

 

File image: RollingNews.

