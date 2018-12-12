K Drive

Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

: 12/12/2018 - 13:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by EuroParlRadio Editor, Karen Coleman, live from Strasbourg, Eamon Timmins, Head of Communications at the Charities Regulator, Fianna Fáil Cllr., in the Athy MD, Brian Dooley, Ind. Naas MD Cllr., Seamie Moore and IFA President, Joe Healy.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, Sian Devine of Lie Detector Ltd., Mary Connolly, Health & Wellbeing Coordinator at Naas General Hospital, Detect Superintendent Gerard Walsh of the National Crime Bureau and Kildare Town's Garda Mark Daly.

